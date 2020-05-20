suterusu Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.76 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 15% against the dollar. One suterusu token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.03447823 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002661 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010581 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,943,455 tokens. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io.

Buying and Selling suterusu

