Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $275.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $276.44 million and the lowest is $274.70 million. Synaptics posted sales of $295.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 83.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 72.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.