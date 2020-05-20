Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYNA. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,124. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $84.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -126.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Synaptics by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

