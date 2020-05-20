Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.33.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $114,682.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,950.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,201 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,868,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

