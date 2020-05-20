Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,788 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Target worth $144,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,578,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,522. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

