TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of TEGNA worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.74.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

