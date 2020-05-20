Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,210. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.26. Telenav has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenav will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telenav by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after buying an additional 321,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 101,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 380,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 170,616 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 966,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 376,694 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

