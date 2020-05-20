Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Tempur Sealy International worth $182,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after buying an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 137.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 527,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $17,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $822.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 87.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $98.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $10,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 106,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,876,977.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,051 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,799 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.