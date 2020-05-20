Tenet Healthcare (THC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tenet Healthcare’s first-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings of $1.28 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 433.3% and also soared 113.3% year over year on the back of operational efficiency in its business segments and a favourable income tax benefit. Its strategic divestitures have helped to streamline the business and pay down debt. Accretive acquisitions are significantly strengthening its top line. Its cost-reduction program is likely to favor earnings. The company’s shares have underperformed its industry year to date. However, its revenues have been declining over the last few quarters. The coronavirus global pandemic would likely dent revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries. It withdrew its 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 uncertainty. Its weak balance sheet is an added woe.”

5/1/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Tenet Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Tenet Healthcare had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 19,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,605.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Insiders have purchased 54,316 shares of company stock worth $851,745 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 195,206 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

