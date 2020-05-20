Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $132,041 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,184,695. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

