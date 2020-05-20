The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Cfra cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,290,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.