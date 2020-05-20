The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at TD Securities

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 77.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

NYSE GEO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,533. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO George C. Zoley bought 265,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $4,495,468.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,115,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,871,417.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $50,294.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 681,487 shares of company stock worth $10,427,937. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,191,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.