THORChain Price Tops $0.10 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, THORChain has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $16.55 million and $67,025.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

