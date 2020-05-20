Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Tiffany & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Tiffany & Co. has a payout ratio of 75.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Tiffany & Co. to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.73. 460,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.76.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

