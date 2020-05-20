TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Nice worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Nice by 3,627.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.26. 64,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,920. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average is $159.96.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

