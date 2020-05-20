TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 363,350 Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 363,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,410,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of Crispr Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,739,000 after purchasing an additional 716,988 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,031,000 after acquiring an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. 428,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,582. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.10). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

