TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,395 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Pegasystems worth $13,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 283,742 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ PEGA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.50. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933. Company insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

