TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,910,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of WillScot worth $19,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WillScot by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WillScot by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

WSC stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 46,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. WillScot Corp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Corp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

