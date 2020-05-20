TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,300 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Performance Food Group worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. 475,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,880. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. Performance Food Group Co has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.86 per share, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,183.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

