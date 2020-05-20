TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Hudson worth $13,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hudson by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson alerts:

HUD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.37. 16,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Hudson Ltd has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hudson from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Hudson Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.