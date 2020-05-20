TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,812 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 272.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 184.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $447,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $2,469,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,351,189.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,454.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,159.

NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 18,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.