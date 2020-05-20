TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE SMG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.40. 138,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,384. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.72.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

