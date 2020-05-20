TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Trex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 92.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.91.

TREX traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.