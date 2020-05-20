TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Brooks Automation worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,590. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

