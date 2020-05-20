TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 24,785 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of NanoString Technologies worth $19,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 687,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,449 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 555,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after purchasing an additional 444,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1,082.1% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 262,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 240,480 shares during the last quarter.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,234 shares of company stock worth $894,905. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSTG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. 16,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,165. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

