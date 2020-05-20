Tony C. Mckim Buys 2,000 Shares of First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock

First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FNLC) CEO Tony C. Mckim purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00.

FNLC traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. 28,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. First Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $220.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNLC shares. BidaskClub raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

