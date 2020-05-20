Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.30% of Toro worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $81,847,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.95. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.