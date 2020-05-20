TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Earns Buy Rating from William Blair

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

NYSE THS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,617. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080 and sold 28,382 shares worth $1,460,679. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

