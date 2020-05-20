TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & WNS (NYSE:WNS) Head to Head Survey

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and WNS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 WNS 0 1 10 0 2.91

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.58%. WNS has a consensus target price of $59.70, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given WNS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WNS is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WNS has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of WNS shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.0% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and WNS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 0.83 $212.00 million $2.90 16.37 WNS $928.30 million 2.32 $116.77 million $2.54 17.03

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than WNS. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WNS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and WNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 6.05% 48.47% 9.26% WNS 12.57% 23.45% 13.40%

Summary

WNS beats TriNet Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides shared services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, as well as manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

