Tripio (TRIO) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

