TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,605.00 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $301,837.53 and $10,605.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02071861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00177546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

