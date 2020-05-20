TrueUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Crex24. TrueUSD has a market cap of $137.40 million and approximately $141.06 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02071861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00177546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 137,381,004 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bittrex, Koinex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Upbit, WazirX, Zebpay, Bitso, Kyber Network, Binance, HBUS and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

