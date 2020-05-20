Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Trustmark worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Trustmark by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Trustmark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.12. Trustmark Corp has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.