TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.17 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 189.6% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $2.22 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.03510981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00055042 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030882 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010566 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

