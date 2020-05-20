TTC Market Cap Reaches $9.29 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Bibox and Upbit. TTC has a total market cap of $9.29 million and $1.81 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TTC has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.03455105 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00054966 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 881,285,621 coins and its circulating supply is 424,260,466 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bittrex, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

