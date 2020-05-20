UBS Group AG Acquires 215,645 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 212.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 215,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Performance Food Group worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

