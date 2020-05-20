UBS Group AG Acquires 28,216 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 124.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of UniFirst worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in UniFirst by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $2,372,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $166.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

