UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,569 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.70% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

