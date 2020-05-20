UBS Group AG Buys 19,261 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.86% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

SHYD stock opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18.

