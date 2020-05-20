UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.74% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,228,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 770.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

