UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,057 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.43% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHB. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

