UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $77.60.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

