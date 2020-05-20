UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $8,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 410,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target (up previously from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

SRPT opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.87. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,596.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.