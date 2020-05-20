UBS Group AG Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,373 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

