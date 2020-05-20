UBS Group AG Decreases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 61,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $218.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.04 and a 12 month high of $221.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.