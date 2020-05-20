UBS Group AG Grows Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.12% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

JKF stock opened at $95.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.48. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.