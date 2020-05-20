UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,541 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst were worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,162 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

In other news, insider Michael Fierman bought 15,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $191,963.17. Also, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00.

NYSE FINS opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

