UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 6.34% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQL. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14.

