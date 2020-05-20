UBS Group AG Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Nice worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nice by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nice by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,411,000 after acquiring an additional 170,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nice by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,948 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,421,000 after acquiring an additional 630,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Nice by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,935,000 after acquiring an additional 378,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $176.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $183.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.96.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.