UBS Group AG Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,834 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.